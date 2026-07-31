Fire triggers LPG blast in Thanjavur house, 10 injured

THANJAVUR: Over 10 people suffered injuries in LPG cylinder blast during an attempt to extinguish fire in a house at Chinna Ammankudi near Tiruvonam on Thursday. Among them, five suffered over 80% burns.

According to sources, the front portion of the house, particularly a thatched roof in the kitchen, of farmer C Murugaiyan of Chinna Ammankudi caught fire at around 2.30 am on Thursday.

Family members and neighbours began dousing the fire by pouring water, said sources. The LPG cylinder in the kitchen suddenly exploded and the debris with fire hit them. The injured were taken to Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

Fire and rescue personnel from Karambakkudi doused the fire. The Tiruvonam police registered a case and launched a probe. Thanjavur Collector R Revathi visited the injured.