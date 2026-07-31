Low voltage, electricity cuts and illegal power siphoning in Bommidi ignored by TANGEDCO

DHARMAPURI: Outraged by the incessant power disruptions and low voltage stemming from the Bommidi 110/33KV substation, residents of Bommidi urged the TANGEDCO officials to resolve the issue.

The Bommidi 110/33 KV sub station in Kadathur block supplies electricity to more than 25 villages in the region including areas like V Muthamapatti, KN Pudur, Kethureddipatti, Thalanatham, Kondagarahalli, Morur and other villages. TANGEDCO supplies power to more than 70,000 households, but villages in the area often have power outages for more than 6 hours a day due to the poor power output from the substation.

Farmers stated, "Despite multiple petitions, TANGEDCO has ignored the electricity concerns of people."

Speaking to TNIE, S Vijaykumar, an electrician from KN Pudur said, "In the area around Bommidi, there are over 15,000 people with hut services; under the scheme, these households are provided low-tension electricity supply. But people using this have violated the hut service rules by using refrigerators, air conditioning and other electrical equipment by illegally siphoning power. This has led to an overload of the substation and transformers shut down causing power outages. We have been urging TANGEDCO to conduct an assessment and ensure the dozens of villages in the region get regular power supply. But TANGEDCO has been ignoring our complaints."