NCB busts pan-India LSD network; doctor and medical student among 4 held

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India LSD distribution network allegedly operating through a darknet marketplace, arresting four persons, including a doctor, a medical student and another suspect from Tamil Nadu, during a multi-zonal crackdown.

The agency seized 2,796 LSD blots worth around `1 crore, including 225 allegedly meant for distribution in Kodaikanal. It also recovered 166 grams of suspected hydroponic ganja, 113 Nitrazepam tablets and `70,000 in cash.

The investigation began with the seizure of LSD blots in Chennai and later traced the supply chain to Pune, where parcels containing the drug were allegedly dispatched to customers across the country through courier services.

Following a week-long operation in Chennai, Kanniyakumari and Pune, NCB arrested a key syndicate member allegedly responsible for receiving, repackaging and dispatching LSD consignments. The accused was intercepted while preparing parcels for Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, which were seized before delivery.

The probe also led to the interception of two parcels bound for TN and the arrest of three more accused. One parcel contained 225 LSD blots allegedly intended for distribution in Kodaikanal. Two persons suspected of managing guest houses in the hill station and linked to the syndicate are absconding.

According to NCB, the syndicate sourced LSD through a darknet marketplace using the privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero and relied on encrypted messaging platforms, reshippers and courier networks to evade detection. Investigators found the group had dispatched at least 14 parcels since April. Further probe is on.