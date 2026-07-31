NGT allows Tangedco to resume Ennore plant work

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to continue construction of its Ennore SEZ thermal power project in Vayalur in Tiruvallur for four weeks, modifying its earlier interim order that had halted work over the absence of a valid environmental clearance (EC).

A bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Gargava directed Tangedco to pursue its pending application before the Union environment ministry for extension of its environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances and obtain the necessary approvals within the four-week period.

The tribunal had on July 7 restrained the utility from proceeding with construction after noting its environmental clearance had expired on December 31, 2025. The original application, filed by Selvaraj Duraiswamy, sought directions to Tangedco to obtain fresh environmental and CRZ clearances before continuing the project.

Seeking modification of the interim order, Tangedco relied on a ministry’s Office Memorandum dated October 30, 2025, which permits the period during which a project remained stalled because of court proceedings to be treated as a “zero period” while calculating the validity of an environmental clearance.