Overhaul of property valuation guidelines in offing

CHENNAI: The state’s registration department has ordered a sweeping review of the market value guidelines used to assess stamp duty on property transactions across Tamil Nadu, after a high-level committee identified eight categories of inconsistency in how streets, agricultural land and peri-urban plots are valued.

The move hints at possible concerns for property owners, buyers and developers with guideline value hikes at many places and a possible drop at a few places. However timeline of implementing the revised guidelines is yet to be announced.

Inspector General of Registration GK Arun Sundar Thayalan, in a July 18 letter to all district collectors, directed valuation sub-committees to rectify anomalies identified during a July 15 meeting of the State Valuation Committee.

Sub-committees have been told to reclassify streets using electricity-connection data obtained from the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), cross-referenced with property tax records. Streets with 60% or more commercial power connections are to be designated commercial; those between 25 and 60%, mixed use; and those below 25%, residential.

The directive also targets pricing inconsistencies on connecting roads. Where short stretches branch off a main road but carry a different valuation despite comparable width and usage, or where cross-roads link two similarly-used main roads at differing rates, sub-committees must adopt a uniform value.