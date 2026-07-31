Special funds for Tiruppur; Corporation passed special resolution to urge state government

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur corporation council meeting held on Thursday was full of heated debates and protests over issues including property tax reduction, solid waste management, street lights and portraits of former CMs in the council hall. A special resolution was passed at the meeting urging the new state government to immediately allocate special funds to Tiruppur, considering it is the knitwear capital of India, to avert financial difficulties in solid waste management.

The resolution urged the government to immediately send an expert committee to Tiruppur to find solutions to the issues prevailing in solid waste management. The resolution also states that a committee from the corporation will soon meet the CM and other officials in person regarding this matter. Although the CPI was the first to raise this issue, the AIADMK was the first to insist on a special resolution, and subsequently councillors from all parties, including the DMK, supported it.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor (in-charge) R Balasubmaniam brought a special resolution. In accordance with the request made by all parties at the previous meeting, he put forward a resolution to place the portraits of former CMs and current chief minister in the council hall. All councillors supported this. However, the BJP insisted that PM Narendra Modi's portrait should also be placed. However, DMK councillors strongly objected to this. The mayor intervened and said that it would be considered and steps would be taken.