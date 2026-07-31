Stalin slams TVK govt over power tariff anomalies, seeks bill payment extension

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday slammed the ruling TVK government in Tamil Nadu over alleged irregularities in electricity billing, saying that consumers have been facing frequent power cuts and inflated power bills since the government assumed office.

Referring to the government's admission that it had received more than 3.7 lakh complaints over high electricity tariffs, the former Chief Minister urged it to extend the deadline for bill payments until the discrepancies are addressed.

"Ever since the TVK government assumed power, there has been constant disruption in the electricity sector, first came the issue of power cuts, and now it is a crisis over electricity tariffs," he said a social media post.

Claiming that the government has been left with no choice but to admit that 3.7 lakh households have filed complaints regarding inflated electricity bills, the DMK leader said "looking at the widespread outrage expressed by the public on social media, it is evident that the total number of affected consumers could be several times higher".

"Until these discrepancies are audited and resolved, the deadline for paying electricity bills must be extended", he said adding "going forward, the government must ensure that electricity meter readings are recorded accurately".

(With inputs from PTI)