Tamil Nadu: Tender for waste-to-energy project

A senior official told TNIE that the Tiruppur corporation is moving towards a permanent solution for solid waste management. "Work on the 200-tonne Bio-CNG plant, which was on the verge of commencing, has been stalled due to public protests. Similarly, a tender is set to be floated on Friday for the waste-to-energy project for Tiruppur and Coimbatore, coming up in Coimbatore," the official said.

"Similarly, an MRF centre with a capacity of 50 tonnes (dry waste) is currently undergoing a trial run at Nerupperichal. This will soon be introduced to the other three zones as well. Through these, about 200 tonnes of dry waste can be handled daily. And, 24 out of 28 MCC centres are currently operational. The machinery in 12 of them were recently replaced. We will do the same soon at other centres as well. We currently handle around 120 tonnes per day through MCCs," he added.

Furthermore, the official said, "Biogas is produced at a centre using 10 to 15 tonnes of wet waste per day. Besides, a napkin-making machine has been installed at one location that can handle about 5 tonnes. It will be available in the other three zones soon. Once all these projects are implemented, a permanent solution to the garbage issues will be achieved. However, this will take over a year. But 50% to 60% of these projects will become operational within about four months."