Tamil Nadu village tense after brutal murder of a Dalit youth near Kodaikanal

Poombarai village near Kodaikanal in Dindigul district remains tense following the brutal murder of a Dalit youth on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as V Ramar (26). His kin Prashanth (20) was critically injured in the attack triggered by an ongoing agricultural grazing dispute.

The local people resorted to road blockades and protests demanding the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the crime.

According to police sources, the main occupation of the people of Poombarai is agriculture.

A dispute has been brewing between a local farmer, J Raghu, and Ramar over latter's horse grazing in former's farmland.

The feud took a violent turn when Raghu went to the house of Ramar around 8.45 pm on Thursday and took him and his relative Prashanth in his car.

When they reached near a field a few people intercepted the vehicle and attacked Ramar. When Prashanth intervened he too was hacked, sources said.

Ramar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Prashanth, who suffered severe deep cuts, was rushed to the government hospital.

Ramar's body has been shifted to Dindigul government hospital for post mortem. Prashanth was moved to Theni government medical college hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident sparked intense communal tension in the region. The accused belong to the Mukkulathor community, sources said.

Vandalism was reported late last night, with several two-wheelers smashed, adding to the prevailing anxiety in the village.