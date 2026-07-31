TN appoints 8 additional advocate generals to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday appointed eight Additional Advocate Generals (AAGs) to the Madras High Court’s principal seat in Chennai and its Madurai Bench.

The public department issued the G.O for appointing PV Balasubramaniam, T Gowthaman, B Saravanan, Abdul Hameed A, J Barathan, S Arjun Suresh, S Kumaresan and Kavitha Nithyanandan. Balasubramaniam and Gowthaman were already appointed on a temporary arrangement.

The government also has appointed 83 advocates to the posts of State Government Pleader, Special Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader and Government Advocates for the principal seat and Madurai Bench. Advocate M Guruprasad has been appointed as the State Government Pleader.