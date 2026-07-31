‘TN can become nation’s top exporter of plastic value-added products’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has the potential to emerge as the country’s leading exporter of value-added plastic products by focusing on high-value segments such as engineering plastics, automotive components, medical plastics and electronics applications, said Pradeep Yadav, secretary, MSME department, on Thursday.

In his special address during the inaugural of the PLEXCONNECT 2026 conference organised by the Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) - under the Union Ministry of Commerce - in association with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Yadav said Tamil Nadu’s strong industrial base, world-class port infrastructure and more than 23 lakh MSMEs provide a solid foundation for expanding plastic exports.

Deputy Consul General of France in Chennai Christophe Bramoulle said stronger India-France ties and the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) would open new opportunities for trade, technology collaboration, investment and sustainable industrial growth.

Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Rajalakshmi Devaraj urged exporters to make use of India’s recently signed FTAs by focusing on quality, value addition, regulatory compliance and innovation.

The New Indian Express was the media partner for the conference held under the theme, ‘India’s Future in Polymers, Innovation and Export Growth’ at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, which brought together more than 150 industry leaders, exporters, technology providers, financial institutions, academics and policy makers of MSMEs to discuss ways to improve India’s global competitiveness in the plastics sector.

PLEXCONCIL executive director Sribash Dasmohapatra and Shishir Sinha, director general of CIPET, were present.