TN extends tenure of nearly 6,939 temporary posts in colleges till ’35

CHENNAI: The higher education department has sanctioned the continuation of 6,939 temporary teaching and non-teaching posts in the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) for another 10 years. The move is aimed at ensuring administrative continuity at government arts and science colleges in the state, which are already grappling with manpower shortage.

According to a G.O. dated July 29, the higher education department has approved the recommendations of a high-level committee constituted to review temporary posts that have existed for over 10 years, and extended the life of the posts from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2035, following concurrence from the finance department.

Of the sanctioned posts, assistant professor posts account for the largest share at 5,557, further underscoring the state’s continuing dependence on temporary faculty to run government colleges. The extension also covers 25 principal posts, 31 librarians, 20 physical directors, 135 bursars, 151 record clerks, 251 library assistants, 205 sweepers, 149 watchmen, 117 office assistants, besides several administrative and technical posts.

While 4,534 posts have been extended for a full 10-year period from January 1, 2026, another 2,405 posts will be continued from the date on which their earlier sanction expires until December 31, 2035.

At the same time, the government has also initiated rationalisation of obsolete posts. Of the 130 posts identified as “vanishing posts”, 128 vacant posts, including ayah, masalchi, hostel deputy warden, part-time medical officer and librarian attender, will be surrendered. Only two occupied posts, one waterman and one part-time assistant professor, will continue until the incumbents retire, after which those posts too will be abolished.

The decision comes as government arts and science colleges continue to face faculty shortages and increasing enrolment pressure, with temporary appointments playing a crucial role in sustaining academic and administrative operations.