TN govt, aided schools admit 4,23,955 students; 23,591 more than last year

CHENNAI: Government and government-aided schools in the state have admitted 4,23,955 students as of July 28 this academic year, up by 23,591 from the 4,00,364 enrolled during the corresponding period last year, according to the school education department.

Of the total admissions this year, 41,231 were in KG, 2,94,209 in Class 1 and 88,515 in classes 2 to 8, with Class 1 accounting for the largest share.

During the corresponding period last year, government schools had admitted 32,807 children to KG, 2,75,459 to Class 1 and 92,098 to classes 2 to 8. Of the Class 1 admissions, 2,11,563 were in Tamil-medium schools and 63,896 in English-medium schools. Admissions to government schools usually continue till the end of July.

Compared with last year, KG admissions increased by 8,424 and Class 1 admissions by 18,750, while enrolment in classes 2 to 8 declined by 3,583. Class 1 continued to account for nearly 70% of total admissions in both years. Unlike last year, the school education department did not release a break-up of Tamil-medium and English-medium Class 1 admissions.

Officials in the Directorate of Elementary Education attributed the rise in admissions largely to the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in professional courses.