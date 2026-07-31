TVK betraying farmers, DMK to hold stir in Thanjavur on August 3: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday accused the ruling TVK government of betraying farmers on multiple fronts. He announced a massive protest led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur on August 3, the day Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to meet his Karnataka counterpart DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru for talks over Cauvery.

Reacting to it, TVK headquarters accused the DMK leadership of speaking “as though the party is still in power” and asserted TVK “will never allow the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farmers and people to be harmed.”

In his statement on X, Stalin listed four grievances against the state government: disappointment over crop loan waivers, lethargic approach to the Mekedatu dam issue, damage to kuruvai cultivation because Mettur dam has not been opened, and delay in convening an all-party meeting on Cauvery-related matters.

He added that the protest on Monday will demand firm steps to protect Cauvery water rights and a special relief package for delta farmers. Stalin also warned of larger agitations ahead.

TVK headquarters responded with an unnamed statement issued on X, dismissing the DMK’s charge of inaction on Mekedatu as self-indictive. “If the DMK leadership claims the Mekedatu issue arose only after May 10, 2026, isn’t it confessing as to who was actually sleeping on the issue?” the statement said.

“Even after being thrown out by the people of Tamil Nadu, speaking as though he (Stalin) is still the CM is what being out of touch with reality looks like - but as usual, there seems to be no one in the DMK to point this out to its leadership,” the statement read.