Two arrested for illegal sex determination racket

DHARMAPURI: Adhiyamankottai police arrested two women for organising an illegal sex determination racket near Mittanoolahall village near Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off from one of the victims, Adhiyamankottai police arrested V Karpagam (45) from Melchantiram street near Dharmapuri on Thursday and T Pachaiammal, an alleged broker from Mittanoolahallli for illegally identifying the sex of foetuses. The two women have been booked for violation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Adhiyamankottai police said, “For the past few days, we have been collecting information on the sex determination racket near Mittanoolahalli. On Thursday, Pachaiammal brought a prenatal mother to Karpagam to identify the sex of her foetus. We had tracked Pachaiamman’s movements and found her entering a secluded home near Mittanoolhalli. Our team surrounded the home and caught the duo red handed. We have also confiscated a portable ultrasound machine and are investigating its origins. We are also looking into whether other people are involved with the sex determination racket.”