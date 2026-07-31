Two slit elderly woman's throat, rob jewels in Veppadai; one arrested

NAMAKKAL: Veppadai police in Namakkal district arrested one person of a two-member gang, who allegedly slit the throat of an 82-year-old elderly woman and escaped with her gold ornaments. The suspects also attacked the victim’s son, who tried to safeguard the woman.

The arrested person was identified as Dinesh (26) of Thiruchengode in Namakkal. Another suspect is on the run, and police special teams are working to nab him.

The deceased has been identified as A Sampooranam of Kamarajar Nagar at Veppadai in Namakkal district. She lived with her son Subramanian (50), an astrologer, and daughter-in-law Jayanthi after her husband's demise

Police said two suspects who had come for carpentry work at the deceased's house six months ago may be involved in the crime as they allegedly visited the house again last week asking if there was any woodwork. It is alleged that the two men had been visiting the house occasionally and talking to Sampooranam.