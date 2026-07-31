Two slit elderly woman's throat, rob jewels in Veppadai; one arrested

NAMAKKAL: Veppadai police in Namakkal district arrested one person of a two-member gang, who allegedly slit the throat of an 82-year-old elderly woman and escaped with her gold ornaments. The suspects also attacked the victim’s son, who tried to safeguard the woman.
The arrested person was identified as Dinesh (26) of Thiruchengode in Namakkal. Another suspect is on the run, and police special teams are working to nab him.
The deceased has been identified as A Sampooranam of Kamarajar Nagar at Veppadai in Namakkal district. She lived with her son Subramanian (50), an astrologer, and daughter-in-law Jayanthi after her husband's demise
Police said two suspects who had come for carpentry work at the deceased's house six months ago may be involved in the crime as they allegedly visited the house again last week asking if there was any woodwork. It is alleged that the two men had been visiting the house occasionally and talking to Sampooranam.
On Thursday afternoon, around 12.20 pm, when Sampooranam was at home and Subramanian had gone to a nearby tea shop, two men entered the house and allegedly attempted to snatch the gold chain from Sampooranam's neck. When she shouted, the men slit her throat and robbed her of her jewels, including the chain and her ear studs.
Upon hearing his mother's cries, Subramanian, who was walking back home, rushed inside. The men attacked him with weapons and fled on a motorcycle. Neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sampooranam lying dead, while Subramanian was seriously injured in another part of the house.
They informed Veppadai police, who reached the spot and sent Subramanian to Pallipalayam government hospital. He was later admitted to a private hospital. Sampooranam’s body was sent for postmortem examination. Namakkal District SP Yadav Girish Ashok and his teams reached the spot and held an investigation.
Following the investigation, police arrested Dinesh in the evening, while a search is on for the other suspect.