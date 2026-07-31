We rectified DMK govt’s failure on SS seats: Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj said the senior counsels representing the state have presented proper arguments pertaining to the surrender of super specialty medical seats before the Supreme Court and the counsels were not able to connect online on the day of judgment due to a technical glitch.

It is because of the effective argument of the counsels that the SC delivered a “historic” judgment that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) should surrender 50% of the super-speciality seats remaining vacant after the second round of the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling to Tamil Nadu if the qualifying cut-off is reduced.

After inspecting Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital at King Institute campus, Guindy, Arunraj claimed the previous DMK government had surrendered 119 seats in 2024 and 145 seats in 2025 to the All India Quota(AIQ) without raising any demands, making the state lose seats.

Through the recent judgment, the government only made it possible that the seats would not go waste. “If cut off is reduced, the government doctors in the state will get the seats. So, it is a significant judgement. We have only rectified the failure of the previous government,” said Arunraj.

Meanwhile, the TN Government Doctors Association said they welcome the judgment. Arunraj also inspected construction works of Super Speciality Hospital for Children and Research Centre at Guindy.