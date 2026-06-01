21 injured as bus rams lorry on Madurai-Kumari NH

THOOTHUKUDI: At least 21 passengers were injured after an omni bus travelling from Chennai to Nagercoil rammed into a moving lorry at Ponnakudi in Tirunelveli in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the accident occurred around 4 am on the Madurai–Kanniyakumari National Highway when the driver, identified as Mohammad Arafat, allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with the lorry from behind. The bus was carrying around 50 passengers at the time of the mishap.

Of the injured, some were admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, while a few, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to private hospitals for further treatment. Several others were discharged after first aid.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extricated passengers from the mangled bus. The driver is said to have suffered grievous injuries.

Moondradaippu police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.