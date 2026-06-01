AIADMK defectors bet big on TVK’s local body poll prospects

TIRUCHY: At least a dozen AIADMK leaders holding various posts have quit the party and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tiruchy in the last 10 days. While those who moved to TVK accuse AIADMK general secretary of Edappadi K Palaniswami of functioning in an autocratic manner and sidelining MGR and J Jayalalithaa supporters, political observers opine that the shift is driven by calculations ahead of the local body elections. Former Rajya Sabha MP A Ilavarasan who quit the AIADMK two days ago said EPS did not introspect despite suffering successive defeats.

Speaking to TNIE, SS Boopathi said “TVK has never criticised MGR and Jayalalithaa. We believe TVK enjoys public support and we will work to strengthen it at the grassroots level,” he said. “Even candidates with little political experience were able to win on the TVK ticket. With our experience and grassroots connect, we can contribute to its growth,” said another party secretary who joined TVK recently.

The list of leaders who jumped ship includes former minister Vellamandi Natarajan, former AIADMK district deputy secretary V Padmanabhan, former Junction area secretary Naganathar Pandian and former Woraiyur area secretary Boopathi. Five former city-level secretaries and several office-bearers too shifted camp during the period. Political observers say that after successive defeats, many AIADMK functionaries see TVK as offering better prospects ahead of local body elections.