AIADMK functionary dies by Suicide after expressing distress over poll defeats

In the video, he made an emotional appeal to leaders and cadres across various AIADMK factions to set aside their differences and unite under the leadership of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in order to strengthen the party.

Following information about the incident, police from Thiruppanandal recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Thiruppanandal for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami is expected to visit Thiruppanandal to pay his last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from PTI)

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