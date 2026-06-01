AIADMK functionary dies by Suicide after expressing distress over poll defeats

THANJAVUR: A 32-year-old AIADMK functionary allegedly died by suicide in Thiruppanandal, Thanjavur district, reportedly distressed by the party’s successive electoral setbacks.
The deceased, identified as K A S Mahendran, served as Joint Secretary of the AIADMK Thanjavur East Traders Wing. He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old child.
Before taking the extreme step on Sunday, Mahendran posted a self-recorded video on social media in which he expressed deep anguish over the party’s recent electoral defeats.
In the video, he made an emotional appeal to leaders and cadres across various AIADMK factions to set aside their differences and unite under the leadership of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in order to strengthen the party.
Following information about the incident, police from Thiruppanandal recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Thiruppanandal for a post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.
AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami is expected to visit Thiruppanandal to pay his last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.
(With inputs from PTI)
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