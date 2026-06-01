Amid BJP exit and new party buzz, Annamalai says he will 'speak freely' in two days

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who left for New Delhi on Monday, is likely to resign from the party, according to sources. He is expected to meet BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit.

Speaking briefly to reporters at the Chennai airport, Annamalai said he would speak "freely" in two days. Sources indicated that he is considering launching a new political outfit and could even contest the upcoming assembly by-election, which is expected to be held within six months.

Tensions between Annamalai and the BJP leadership came to the fore after the party revived its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. Annamalai was also replaced by Nainar Nagenthran as state BJP president, a move seen by many within the party as necessary to preserve the alliance and maintain cordial ties with the AIADMK. While the BJP's decision-making process remains largely centralised, Annamalai is believed to have sought greater autonomy to shape the party's growth strategy in the state. Despite these differences, he eventually campaigned for the BJP-led alliance during the election, though he chose not to contest.

Sources said the emergence of TVK as the ruling party has altered Tamil Nadu's political landscape and created space for alternative political voices. They believe he sees an opportunity to build an independent political platform at a time when a section of voters appears disillusioned with both the Dravidian majors.

Launching a separate outfit would also allow Annamalai to create a political identity independent of the BJP and its lotus symbol, which has struggled to gain electoral traction in Tamil Nadu despite the party's efforts in recent years.

Annamalai has also differed from the party's position on certain issues in recent months. He had publicly criticised the CBSE's decision to implement the three-language policy for Class IX students from the current academic year, a stance that drew attention within political circles. He also did not post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, unlike on several previous occasions. His arrival at the Chennai airport on Monday without a BJP flag on his vehicle was also noted by many.