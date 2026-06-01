Annamalai party rumours grow after TN BJP exit, BJP downplays speculation

CHENNAI: With the election dust having settled and the new government in place, political circles are abuzz with speculation that former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai may launch a new political party.

The rumours, which had surfaced intermittently even before the elections, gained fresh momentum on social media, with several of Annamalai’s supporters on X floating possible party names and flag designs. Some have even claimed that an announcement would come as early as June.

The speculation has also been fuelled by some of Annamalai’s recent public positions. He publicly criticised the CBSE’s decision to implement the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic year. Political observers and supporters have also pointed to his recent social media activity, noting that he did not post about PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.