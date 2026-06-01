Armed gang ransacks fuel station in Thoothukudi, 10 booked

THOOTHUKUDI: A case against 10 unidentified persons was registered in connection with the vandalism of a private fuel station at Keelarasaradi near Tharuvaikulam, and no arrests have been made so far.

According to police sources, an armed gang attacked and ransacked the fuel station on Saturday evening. The CCTV footage of the incident later went viral on social media.

In a complaint, the fuel station manager, R Saurav (32), stated that three men had arrived at the station to refuel their vehicle. One of them allegedly urinated near the premises, and when the staff asked him to use the toilet, an argument broke out, following which the trio allegedly assaulted the employees and fled the spot.

Saurav further alleged that the three men later returned with around 10 others armed with iron rods and sickles. The group allegedly vandalised the fuel dispensing units and damaged the office premises.

The complaint stated that fuel pumps, computers, office cupboards, and glass panels were damaged in the attack, causing losses estimated at around Rs 10 lakh.

Three people sustained injuries in the incident. One of the injured, identified as Nitish (21), a native of Bihar, was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint, Thalamuthunagar police registered an FIR against 10 suspects, and further investigations are underway.