DMK backs AIADMK’s plea for CBI probe

CHENNAI: Backing the AIADMK, DMK’s senior leader T K S Elangovan on Sunday also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged “horse-trading” over the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs, who then joined the TVK.

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Elangovan said that the AIADMK’s demand for a CBI inquiry was “genuine” and questioned the reason for abrupt resignations of the legislators.

“Four AIADMK legislators, who resigned, have joined the TVK. What is the reason for it, how can they unnecessarily lose their MLA post? So, there must be something beyond switching parties. Hence, we also demand and support their call for a CBI inquiry into the matter,” Elangovan said.

The four AIADMK MLAs — K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) — resigned their MLA posts and joined the TVK. They were among the 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government during the Assembly floor test on May 13.

AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamoorthy had on Saturday met with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and requested him to act against the alleged horse-trading.