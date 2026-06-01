DMK’s Gen-Z meet-up gains steam after Chennai success

CHENNAI: After the overwhelming response to the Gen-Z DMK meet-up in Chennai, supporters of the DMK and social media volunteers have decided to organise similar meet-ups in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur in phases.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Girish Kumar, a volunteer in Coimbatore, said the electoral loss for the Dravidian party was a huge setback.

“A lot of my colleagues and seniors have supported the actor’s party (Vijay’s TVK) just because they are his fans and they like his movies. They don’t understand that politics and cinema are different, and such decisions would affect their daily lives. Hence, I have joined this initiative and am mobilising young people in Coimbatore to engage in politics,” he said.