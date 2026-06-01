DMK’s Gen-Z meet-up gains steam after Chennai success

CHENNAI: After the overwhelming response to the Gen-Z DMK meet-up in Chennai, supporters of the DMK and social media volunteers have decided to organise similar meet-ups in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur in phases.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Girish Kumar, a volunteer in Coimbatore, said the electoral loss for the Dravidian party was a huge setback.
“A lot of my colleagues and seniors have supported the actor’s party (Vijay’s TVK) just because they are his fans and they like his movies. They don’t understand that politics and cinema are different, and such decisions would affect their daily lives. Hence, I have joined this initiative and am mobilising young people in Coimbatore to engage in politics,” he said.
Youngsters organising similar meet-ups in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai told TNIE that they are receiving more positive responses than they anticipated.
“Even those who worked for the actor’s party and voted for the party have joined our WhatsApp group. When asked what their intentions are, they said they made a mistake and want to learn politics,” said Sheik Abdulla, a businessman who is also a volunteer for the meet-up in Tiruchy.
The next DMK Gen-Z meet-up is likely to happen in Pudukkottai on June 7, in Coimbatore on June 14 and in Tiruchy on June 21.