Faculty shortage hits TN universities, over 50% posts vacant in major institutes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a frontrunner in higher education is under severe threat as 13 universities functioning under the state’s higher education department are grappling with severe faculty vacancies, with some campuses having lost nearly all of their senior academic leadership. Incidentally, 15 state universities are also functioning without vice-chancellors.

At the University of Madras, one of India’s oldest institutions, 67.6% of faculty posts are vacant — 67.9% at assistant professor level, 85% at associate professor level, and 43% vacancies at the professor level. “The situation will turn grimmer as 11 more faculty members will retire this year,” said a university official, adding that over a dozen departments are currently run by in-charge faculty members.

The situation is worse at the Madurai Kamaraj University, where there is a 96% vacancy rate at the professor level as only two of the 50 sanctioned professor posts are occupied. Associate professor positions, too, are 86.1% vacant. “With such a skeletal leadership structure, academic oversight, doctoral supervision, and research guidance are effectively paralysed,” a university official said.

At the Bharathidasan University, 92.9% of professor posts remain vacant. At the entry level, Thiruvalluvar University has 74.4% of its assistant professor posts unfilled — the steepest junior faculty shortage among the 13 universities.

Anna University, the state’s premier technical institution, has an overall vacancy rate of 34.1%, but the gaps are concentrated in senior positions: 67.5% of associate professor posts and 62.6% of professor positions are vacant. About 192 assistant professor slots are also unfilled.

“The shortages threaten to undermine the institution’s role in driving Tamil Nadu’s engineering and industrial ambitions,” said E Balagurusamy, former vice-chancellor of Anna University.