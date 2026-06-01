Four minor boys held in Madurai for sexual assault of 13-yr-old girl

MADURAI: Four teenage boys were apprehended on Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Thirumangalam limits in Madurai.

Three of them are 16 years old, and the fourth is 13. Among them, two are studying in school, one in ITI, and one is a dropout. The survivor lives with her mother and siblings in the same locality as the boys.

According to the complaint, the boys forcibly took the girl to an isolated spot in Thirumangalam AWPS limits and sexually assaulted her. This was allegedly not the first time, as they had also sexually assaulted her a few days back.