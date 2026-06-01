Government pleader appointments based solely on merit: TN Minister Nirmal Kumar

Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar on Monday asserted that the state government is appointing government pleaders and law officers at all levels, including the High Court, strictly on merit and in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Kumar rejected allegations of political interference or corruption in the appointment process, claiming that the government under Chief Minister Vijay was committed to ensuring transparency and fairness.

"The government is taking steps to appoint government advocates with utmost honesty and purely on a merit basis, following the guidelines prescribed by the High Courts and the Supreme Court. There is no discrimination and no interference in the process," he said.

The minister contrasted the current system with what he described as irregular practices under previous administrations. He alleged that in the past, several key legal positions were secured through monetary influence rather than merit.

"Many people have informed me that earlier, high-ranking legal positions were obtained by paying large sums of money. Individuals lacking qualifications were appointed because they could afford to pay. Such practices will not be allowed under this government," Kumar said.

He added that temporary appointments to the High Court were currently being made solely on merit and claimed that the move had received positive feedback from several former judges.