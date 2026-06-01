Governor draws criticism from TVK, other parties for ‘saffronisation’ of Valluvar

CHENNAI: Opposition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s remarks on Tiruvalluvar and the depiction of the saint-poet in saffron attire continued to grow on Sunday, with leaders from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), CPM and the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TaVK) criticising the move and demanding that the governor respect the cultural legacy of the revered Tamil icon.

Joining the debate, TVK propaganda secretary and Health Minister K G Arunraj, in a post on X, said that Tiruvalluvar was a global philosopher whose teachings could not be confined to any narrow religious or political identity. He argued that dressing the saint-poet in saffron attire at Lok Bhavan, or any public place, was inappropriate as it reduced the universality of his message.

Pointing out that even in the opening chapter of the Tirukkural, Tiruvalluvar used broad and inclusive terms rather than naming any specific deity, Arunraj said attempts to associate him with a particular faith contradicted his philosophy. “Trying to confine Tiruvalluvar to a single colour is like trying to contain the ocean in a pot,” he remarked, adding that the true tribute to the poet would be to follow the values enshrined in the Tirukkural rather than alter his appearance.