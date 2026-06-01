High price, short supply of bitumen cripple TN road projects

CHENNAI: Several ongoing state and national highway projects across Tamil Nadu have been disrupted due to shortage of bitumen and steep hike in its price because of the West Asia crisis. According to state highways officials, the projects involving road widening, laying, re-laying, and routine maintenance have been delayed or stalled owing to reduction in bitumen supply from oil marketing companies.

Major projects that are hit include those taken up under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Scheme, the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, and the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Development Scheme, among others. The works include widening of two-lane roads into four-lane roads, upgrading intermediate lanes into two-lane roads with paved shoulders, and laying of new roads.

Industry sources said the supply chain of bitumen has been affected primarily due to difficulties in sourcing the specific type of crude oil required to produce Viscosity Grade (VG)-30 bitumen. VG-30 is widely used for state highways projects, works undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, and National Highways Authority of India projects.

“VG-30 grade bitumen is the most widely used material for laying state and national highways as well as roads in Chennai city,” said an official from an oil marketing company.