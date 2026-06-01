Hike in fuel cost pushes up foodgrain & vegetable prices by Rs 2-Rs 10 per kg

MADURAI: Commodity prices in Madurai district have gone up by Rs 2-5 following the recent hike in fuel prices. Over 60% of vegetables and food grains consumed in Madurai are sourced from neighbouring districts and other states. The increase in diesel and petrol prices has already started reflecting in logistics expenses, with vegetable and food grain prices going up by around 5%, said traders and market sources. The president of the Paravai Market Traders Association V Jayaraman said any increase in fuel prices will have a cascading impact on vegetable prices as transportation costs form a major component in the supply chain.

He pointed out that a 30 to 40-tonne truck carrying vegetables from northern states now attracts an additional cost of nearly Rs 5,000 depending on distance and load.

He said onions are largely procured from Maharashtra, while potatoes and other tubers are transported from Agra, Delhi and Kanpur. Tomatoes are sourced from Theni, Cumbum and parts of Andhra Pradesh, while cauliflower consignments arrive from regions around Oddanchatram. Around 40 heavy vehicles carrying onions and potatoes alone reach the Paravai wholesale market every day, he added.