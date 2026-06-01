Indian gaur dies after fall near Yercaud ghat road

SALEM: An Indian gaur aged around 15 died after sustaining severe injuries following a fall near the 20th hairpin bend on Yercaud ghat road on Saturday, with forest department officials stating that the animal succumbed despite efforts to provide treatment.

According to forest department sources, the gaur was found lying seriously injured on the roadside on Saturday night after it had fallen from a higher elevation adjoining the ghat section. Upon receiving information, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and attempted to provide medical assistance to the animal. However, the gaur did not respond to treatment and eventually succumbed.