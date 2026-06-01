Indian gaur dies after fall near Yercaud ghat road

SALEM: An Indian gaur aged around 15 died after sustaining severe injuries following a fall near the 20th hairpin bend on Yercaud ghat road on Saturday, with forest department officials stating that the animal succumbed despite efforts to provide treatment.
According to forest department sources, the gaur was found lying seriously injured on the roadside on Saturday night after it had fallen from a higher elevation adjoining the ghat section. Upon receiving information, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and attempted to provide medical assistance to the animal. However, the gaur did not respond to treatment and eventually succumbed.
Officials gathered statements from eyewitnesses who were present in the area. Based on these accounts, forest department authorities said two Indian gaurs were seen engaged in a fight above the ghat road. During the confrontation, one of the animals is believed to have lost balance and crashed through a protective wire fence erected along the hillside before falling onto the road below the 20th hairpin bend.
Following the death, officials conducted a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. According to the findings, the gaur had suffered multiple fractures, including injuries to its hind portion, along with severe internal bleeding caused by the impact of the fall. Officials said the extent of injuries proved fatal and that the animal died as a result of the trauma sustained in the accident.