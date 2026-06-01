‘Judge me by work, not by my caste’: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh

What are your top priorities with respect to devotees visiting temples?

Our immediate focus is to improve basic amenities in all temples. This includes parking facilities, mobile phone deposit counters, footwear stands, feeding rooms for infants, toilets, drinking water facilities, and the quality of prasadam. While these may appear to be basic requirements, ensuring their proper functioning involves considerable effort. At present, drinking water dispensing units are not functioning in many temples.

Most major temples have received FSSAI certification, yet devotees often complain about the quality of prasadams. What steps are being planned?

Yes, most major temples have obtained food safety certification for their prasadam. However, in many temples, expiry dates are handwritten on labels and manually attached to packets. These labels can be removed or altered easily. We are working on introducing printed expiry dates or QR code-based systems to enhance transparency and prevent tampering. The ingredients used in preparing prasadam will also undergo strict scrutinisation. We are committed to ensuring 100% quality without increasing the price of prasadam.

Looking at the book on your table, ‘Karpom Periyariyam’ written by K Veeramani, where do you stand ideologically?

I am a practicing Hindu who believes in equality and social justice. Whether during the fan club days or later through Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which eventually evolved into TVK, none questioned our caste or religion. Those values continue to guide us.

Your appointment has attracted criticism from some quarters. What is your response to your critics?

Judge me by my work, not by my caste.