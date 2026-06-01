‘Judge me by work, not by my caste’: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh

Crores of devotees purchase prasadam at temples every day, and ensuring its quality through printed or QR code-based expiry dates is among the measures being considered, says Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh. In an interaction with TNIE’s B Anbuselvan, the minister spoke about plans for online darshan booking systems, improving amenities at temples, ensuring the quality of prasadam, and his political ideology. He also responded to criticism surrounding his appointment.
Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchendur witness heavy footfall throughout the year. Are there any plans to introduce online darshan booking systems to ease crowding in these temples?
Apart from these two temples, Samayapuram Mariamman temple and a few other major temples also attract large numbers of devotees. We are considering introducing online darshan booking systems initially in temples that receive moderate crowds. We want to study devotees’ response and assess the effectiveness of the system before expanding it to larger temples. Any major change can only be implemented gradually.
What are your top priorities with respect to devotees visiting temples?
Our immediate focus is to improve basic amenities in all temples. This includes parking facilities, mobile phone deposit counters, footwear stands, feeding rooms for infants, toilets, drinking water facilities, and the quality of prasadam. While these may appear to be basic requirements, ensuring their proper functioning involves considerable effort. At present, drinking water dispensing units are not functioning in many temples.
Most major temples have received FSSAI certification, yet devotees often complain about the quality of prasadams. What steps are being planned?
Yes, most major temples have obtained food safety certification for their prasadam. However, in many temples, expiry dates are handwritten on labels and manually attached to packets. These labels can be removed or altered easily. We are working on introducing printed expiry dates or QR code-based systems to enhance transparency and prevent tampering. The ingredients used in preparing prasadam will also undergo strict scrutinisation. We are committed to ensuring 100% quality without increasing the price of prasadam.
Looking at the book on your table, ‘Karpom Periyariyam’ written by K Veeramani, where do you stand ideologically?
I am a practicing Hindu who believes in equality and social justice. Whether during the fan club days or later through Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which eventually evolved into TVK, none questioned our caste or religion. Those values continue to guide us.
Your appointment has attracted criticism from some quarters. What is your response to your critics?
Judge me by my work, not by my caste.