NHAI sets up red zone along accident-prone Thoppur Ghat Road

DHARMAPURI: To alert oncoming traffic on the dangerous curves in Thoppur Ghat Road along NH44, the NHAI has set up a special red zone in the area where accidents are frequently reported. A red zone is a highly visible section of roadway with surfaces designed to provide tactile and visual alerts, warning drivers to slow down.

In 2022, due to the high frequency of accidents on Thoppur Ghat Road, the NHAI had designated a 3.5 km stretch of the road, between Anjaneyar Temple and the twin bridge area, as a "blackspot". Subsequently, the NHAI conducted studies and identified that the road gradients in the stretch are irregular.

To fix the issue, an elevated highway at the cost of Rs 905 crore was proposed in 2023, and the construction commenced in 2025. In the meantime, the NHAI has established a separate "red zone" for a 300-metre stretch of the road.