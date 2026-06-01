No room for irregularities in college admissions: TN Higher Education Minister

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Monday directed officials to ensure that the entire admission process to government colleges is transparent, streamlined, and student-friendly.

After chairing over a review meeting on admissions to Government Engineering Colleges and Government Arts and Science Colleges for the academic year 2026–'27, the minister told reporters that the meeting had detailed discussions on admissions, curriculum, and related academic matters.

"As per the instructions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, our primary objective is to ensure that no deserving student from a rural background is denied an opportunity for higher education due to a lack of available seats," he said.

It is extremely important that these students secure admissions in engineering and technical institutions, he noted.

Further he added, "There should be no irregularities or monetary transactions for college admissions in Tamil Nadu. The Higher Education Department will function with complete transparency, integrity, and accountability. In accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister, all measures will be taken to ensure quality higher education across the state."

"We have established new centres for emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, and appointed highly qualified faculty members. Our goal is to ensure that every eligible student receives an opportunity to pursue higher education," the minister said.

He asserted that the government is also focusing on employability so that students are able to secure jobs after completing their education through industry-oriented initiatives and skill-development programmes.

"With regard to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, discussions will be held with the Chief Minister, and appropriate appointments will be made at the earliest. Though the new government has assumed office only recently, all issues relating to higher education will be examined promptly and resolved in a time-bound manner," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)