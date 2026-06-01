Off the cuff| Much ado about Vijay

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday attempted to slam the brakes on speculation about her party inching closer to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK. Addressing district secretaries, she insisted that if she had wanted to meet Vijay, nobody could have stopped her. “Couldn’t I have gone and met Vijay if I wished? Wouldn’t my party cadre have accompanied me? People are running behind ministers. If I had merely said a word, Vijay himself would have come home and offered the deputy chief minister post,” she said, drawing cheers from party workers. She later clarified that the DMDK was not desperate for such optics, though her remarks ensured the rumour mill got another productive day.

Kumaresan S