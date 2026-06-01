Price crash leaves Sangagiri okra farmers distressed

SALEM: Farmers cultivating okra (ladies' finger) in and around Sangagiri in Salem are facing mounting losses following a sharp decline in market prices, with many growers claiming that the crop is no longer generating enough income to cover even basic costs involved in harvesting and transporting it to markets.

Large-scale cultivation of okra has been taken up across several villages in the Sangagiri region, including Thevur, Arasiramani, Kullampatti, Chettipatti, Kunjampalayam, Odasakkarai and Thanneedasanur. According to farmers, the crop is cultivated on nearly 500 acres in these areas and serves as an important source of livelihood for hundreds of farming families. Once harvested, the produce is usually purchased by traders from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who transport large quantities of the vegetable to wholesale markets across both states.

However, farmers said the situation has deteriorated drastically over the past week after prices witnessed a steep fall. They said the crop is currently fetching only around Rs 5 per kg, a rate that is far below the cost of cultivation and leaves little scope for recovering investments made on seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, labour and transportation.