Pudukkottai tops Tamil Nadu SSLC rankings after stunning leap from 25th to 1st in a year

PUDUKKOTTAI: From 25th position last year to number one this year, Pudukkottai’s unprecedented performance in Class 10 exams marked a great leap forward for academic success. But how did this remarkable transformation take place in just a year? It was not war; but brutal work involving tight monitoring, intervention strategy, and execution, with no quarter given.
In several government schools across Pudukkottai this year, Class 10 students began their lessons even before the morning bell. Teachers reported to schools by 8 am, special coaching classes started before regular sessions, and slow learners were tracked through continuous tests and reviews. The tightly-monitored academic push in government schools is now being seen as a key factor behind Pudukkottai district’s leap from 25th place last year to securing the top rank in Tamil Nadu in the SSLC public examination. Overall, the district recorded a historic pass percentage of 97.57% this year, with 21,794 of the 22,337 students who appeared for the examination clearing it in overall 335 schools.
Likewise, 219 government schools too posted a sharp improvement, helping Pudukkottai secure second place in the state among government schools with a 97.09% pass percentage, behind only Sivaganga district, compared to 18th position last year. Education officials said the district administration and school education department had focused heavily on strengthening performances in government schools through continuous monitoring and review mechanisms. District Chief Educational Officer K Shanmugam said District Collector M Aruna had convened monthly review meetings with headmasters from the beginning of the academic year and closely monitored school-wise performances.
Secondary Education DEO J Arockiaraju said teachers were treated as the central focus of the intervention strategy, with monthly review and motivation meetings conducted regularly to improve classroom engagement and coordination with parents. “We believed teachers were the key to improving student performance. Regular meetings and counselling sessions were held for teachers, and they in turn worked closely with parents and students,” he said, adding that schools were instructed to conduct unit-wise tests regularly and categorise students based on learning levels so that additional attention could be given to weak performers. “
We monitored schools through inspections and reviewed even evaluation papers. Separate strategies were prepared for slow learners, average students and top performers,” he said. Officials said the district also witnessed a steep rise in the number of schools securing 100% results. While 111 schools across the district had recorded centum results last year, the number rose to 221 this year. Among government schools alone, the figure increased from 43 to 94. One of the most notable improvements came from the Aranthangi Government Model Higher Secondary School, which had faced criticism last year after recording only 66% pass percentage in Class 10 and 59% in Class 12 results.
Following intervention by the education department, seven teachers were transferred, one teacher was suspended, and former student of the school T Thamarai Selvan was appointed headmaster. Six teachers who were alumni of the same school were later posted there, creating a team largely made up of former students. Under the new administration, the school’s Class 10 pass percentage rose sharply to 99.17% this year, while Class 12 results improved to 95.47%. Thamarai Selvan said morning and evening special classes, Saturday coaching sessions, night study arrangements in nearby social justice hostels and regular coordination with parents helped improve performance.
“We ensured students remained engaged with studies even after school hours,” he said. For a district that stood 25th in the state last year, officials and educators say the results reflect how sustained monitoring, teacher-focused interventions and stronger accountability in government schools can significantly improve academic outcomes within a year.