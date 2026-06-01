Pudukkottai tops Tamil Nadu SSLC rankings after stunning leap from 25th to 1st in a year

We monitored schools through inspections and reviewed even evaluation papers. Separate strategies were prepared for slow learners, average students and top performers,” he said. Officials said the district also witnessed a steep rise in the number of schools securing 100% results. While 111 schools across the district had recorded centum results last year, the number rose to 221 this year. Among government schools alone, the figure increased from 43 to 94. One of the most notable improvements came from the Aranthangi Government Model Higher Secondary School, which had faced criticism last year after recording only 66% pass percentage in Class 10 and 59% in Class 12 results.

Following intervention by the education department, seven teachers were transferred, one teacher was suspended, and former student of the school T Thamarai Selvan was appointed headmaster. Six teachers who were alumni of the same school were later posted there, creating a team largely made up of former students. Under the new administration, the school’s Class 10 pass percentage rose sharply to 99.17% this year, while Class 12 results improved to 95.47%. Thamarai Selvan said morning and evening special classes, Saturday coaching sessions, night study arrangements in nearby social justice hostels and regular coordination with parents helped improve performance.

“We ensured students remained engaged with studies even after school hours,” he said. For a district that stood 25th in the state last year, officials and educators say the results reflect how sustained monitoring, teacher-focused interventions and stronger accountability in government schools can significantly improve academic outcomes within a year.