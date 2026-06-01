Sports infrastructure, road safety top agenda as min reviews projects in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Sports, Public Works Department (PWD) and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday outlined an ambitious roadmap for strengthening sports infrastructure, reducing road accident fatalities and modernising public infrastructure across the state during his visit to Coimbatore.

The minister inspected ongoing works at Periyar Library and reviewed the condition of the GD Naidu flyover before chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from the highways, sports, PWD and other departments at the collectorate.

Addressing reporters later, Aadhav Arjuna said the government was preparing major initiatives to promote sports among youth as a tool to combat drug abuse and social issues. He noted that addiction among young people has become a growing concern and that sports can play a crucial role in providing positive engagement and discipline.

"Existing playgrounds and sports facilities will be upgraded, and athletes will be provided with better infrastructure for training during morning and evening sessions," he said. The minister revealed that the government would conduct district-wise surveys to identify available sports grounds, training centres and infrastructure gaps. He added that Coimbatore's Nehru Stadium would be upgraded to match international standards, similar to Chennai's Nehru Stadium. Sports development plans are also being prepared for Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam and Madurai, he further said.