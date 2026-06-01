Sports infrastructure, road safety top agenda as min reviews projects in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Sports, Public Works Department (PWD) and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday outlined an ambitious roadmap for strengthening sports infrastructure, reducing road accident fatalities and modernising public infrastructure across the state during his visit to Coimbatore.
The minister inspected ongoing works at Periyar Library and reviewed the condition of the GD Naidu flyover before chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from the highways, sports, PWD and other departments at the collectorate.
Addressing reporters later, Aadhav Arjuna said the government was preparing major initiatives to promote sports among youth as a tool to combat drug abuse and social issues. He noted that addiction among young people has become a growing concern and that sports can play a crucial role in providing positive engagement and discipline.
"Existing playgrounds and sports facilities will be upgraded, and athletes will be provided with better infrastructure for training during morning and evening sessions," he said. The minister revealed that the government would conduct district-wise surveys to identify available sports grounds, training centres and infrastructure gaps. He added that Coimbatore's Nehru Stadium would be upgraded to match international standards, similar to Chennai's Nehru Stadium. Sports development plans are also being prepared for Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam and Madurai, he further said.
Highlighting concerns over road safety, Aadhav Arjuna said that Tamil Nadu continues to record the highest number of fatal road accidents in the country, with nearly 18,000 people losing their lives in crashes last year. "Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of deaths was not this high. We have studied the reasons behind these accidents and are focusing on measures to reduce fatalities," he said. He indicated that upcoming budget announcements would include dedicated allocations to improve road safety rather than focusing solely on infrastructure expansion.
Regarding infrastructure development, the minister announced that all tenders floated over the past year have been halted for review and that recently constructed flyovers are being re-audited through independent third-party agencies to ensure quality and safety standards.
"The Periyar Library project will be completed within the next three months. The PWD is set to undergo major restructuring. Future government buildings, hospitals and public infrastructure projects will be designed with a long-term vision, with G+15 floor structures capable of meeting public needs for the next 40 years," the minister said.
When inquired about the proposed international-standard cricket stadium announced by the previous DMK government, Aadhav Arjuna said the proposal would be reviewed in consultation with cricket association officials and SDAT before further decisions are taken. The minister further said that the NHAI has been urged to expedite the long-pending L&T Bypass road widening. He expressed confidence that issues surrounding the project would be resolved soon and that work could commence within two months, as they have planned to meet the union minister soon