Students urge Tamil Nadu government to curb excess fee collection in aided colleges

MADURAI: With college admissions for the next academic year under way in Tamil Nadu, educationists, students and parents have pinned their hopes on the new state government to curb the alleged collection of excess fee by government-aided arts and science colleges. Though the higher education department has prescribed a fee structure for aided undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, several colleges are allegedly collecting amounts far higher than the approved rates.

A check by TNIE found that some aided colleges displayed the excess fees collected on their websites, while others listed only the government-prescribed fees despite collecting more. Besides, several have not published any fee structure online, despite a government order mandating the institutions to clearly display the fee structure in their prospectus.

S Siva (name changed), a BA English student at a college in Madurai, alleged that the institution collected nearly Rs 13,000 per semester despite the government-prescribed fee being only Rs 1,350. “The college issued two separate challans linked to different account numbers for paying the excess,” he said. He also alleged that while the government-prescribed fee for most arts courses is around Rs 1,000, several government-aided colleges collect nearly 10 times more from students.