TN plans retrieval of 13 lakh acres of temple ‘inam’ land, says HR&CE Minister

CHENNAI: Apart from improving basic amenities at temples, the ruling TVK government has committed to retrieving nearly 13 lakh acres of ‘inam’ land belonging to temples governed under the department across the state, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh. These land parcels, collectively worth several hundred crores, are under encroachment by lakhs of people and companies which use them for agriculture, residential purposes, and commercial activities.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh said that while surveys to identify temple land have been conducted over the years, not enough attention has been given to ‘inam’ land that rightfully belong to temples.

“I have directed officials to compile details of ‘inam’ land district-wise including survey records, the current status of retrieval efforts, and related information. The work is under way. In addition, the process of recovering encroached temple land (not ‘inam’ land) under the HR&CE department is at various stages of implementation,” he said.

The minister said that efforts to recover rental arrears from shops operating within temple premises, establishments functioning on temple land, and other leased properties are also progressing.

“Several court cases are pending. At present, rental dues amounting to around Rs 1,500 crore are outstanding across the state. Every effort will be made to recover these dues,” he added.