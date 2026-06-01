TN plans retrieval of 13 lakh acres of temple ‘inam’ land, says HR&CE Minister

CHENNAI: Apart from improving basic amenities at temples, the ruling TVK government has committed to retrieving nearly 13 lakh acres of ‘inam’ land belonging to temples governed under the department across the state, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh. These land parcels, collectively worth several hundred crores, are under encroachment by lakhs of people and companies which use them for agriculture, residential purposes, and commercial activities.
Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh said that while surveys to identify temple land have been conducted over the years, not enough attention has been given to ‘inam’ land that rightfully belong to temples.
“I have directed officials to compile details of ‘inam’ land district-wise including survey records, the current status of retrieval efforts, and related information. The work is under way. In addition, the process of recovering encroached temple land (not ‘inam’ land) under the HR&CE department is at various stages of implementation,” he said.
The minister said that efforts to recover rental arrears from shops operating within temple premises, establishments functioning on temple land, and other leased properties are also progressing.
“Several court cases are pending. At present, rental dues amounting to around Rs 1,500 crore are outstanding across the state. Every effort will be made to recover these dues,” he added.
‘Inam’ land refers to properties granted by rulers during the pre-Independence era, mostly as rewards for endowments for the maintenance of religious institutions, charitable activities, or public services. These land parcels were generally tax-free or subject to concessional taxation and were allotted either permanently or conditionally to individuals or institutions for religious, charitable, or service-related purposes.
The survey to identify ‘inam’ land which had been under way for several years was completed in 2022-23. Following this, in early 2024, the HR&CE department, registration department, and land administration department classified the guideline value of such land parcels as “zero” in the Tamil Nilam portal, the state’s official land records database used for property transactions. This move effectively blocked the sale and registration of such properties in several parts of Tamil Nadu.
According to official data, temples administered by the HR&CE department own 4.22 lakh acres of land, while mutts own another 0.56 lakh acres, taking the total extent of religious institution land to 4.78 lakh acres. Of this, about 3.43 lakh acres has been fully matched with revenue records, and the details have been published on the department’s website for public access. In addition, 23,056 buildings, 76,472 vacant sites, and several agricultural properties belonging to religious institutions have been leased out.