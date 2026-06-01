Trapped between chariot wheel and wall, TN teen dies

CM announces Rs 5L solatium to kin

The sudden movement drastically reduced the gap between the chariot wheel and the nearby wall, trapping two youths who were standing in the narrow space between them.

One of them, Harshavardhan of Tiruchengode, a first-year engineering student, suffered severe crush injuries after being pinned between the wheel and the wall. Witnesses said the youth remained trapped for nearly five minutes as devotees and officials struggled to move the massive chariot and create enough space to rescue him.

After he was pulled out, Harshavardhan was found unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the Tiruchengode GH, where he was given first aid before being referred to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors said he had suffered severe internal bleeding, extensive crush injuries and damage to vital organs.

Another youth, G Sashtigan (19) of Tiruchengode, who was standing nearby, also sustained serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Vijay expressed condolences to the family of Harshavardhan and announced a solatium of `5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. He also directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for Sashtigan and to closely monitor his recovery.