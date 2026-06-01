Turtle deaths dip 50% in TN this year as conservation efforts pay off

CHENNAI: After witnessing an alarming spike in Olive Ridley turtle deaths last year, Tamil Nadu has managed to nearly halve the mortality rate during the 2025-26 nesting season.

According to the official statistics, accessed by TNIE, Olive Ridley mortality dropped from 1,575 turtles last season to 786 this year – a 50% decline. Officials attributed this to stricter enforcement of fishing regulations, increased use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs), extensive patrolling and awareness campaigns among fishing communities.

During the current season, 1,986 nests were protected, 2,29,668 eggs collected, and 1,91,560 hatchlings released into the sea through a network of 52 hatcheries spread across coastal districts in Tamil Nadu.

The achievement reflected the coordinated action across multiple agencies said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department. “This was made possible through the collective efforts of the forest department, fisheries department, Indian Coast Guard, marine police, local bodies, conservation organisations, and most importantly, the fishing community. Tamil Nadu remains committed to strengthening science-based conservation and community participation to ensure the long-term survival of this iconic marine species,” she said.