TVK should be seen as another secular force, says Durai Vaiko

PUDUKKOTTAI: MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) should be viewed as another Dravidian movement and welcomed its emergence as a secular political force in Tamil Nadu.

“We see TVK as another Dravidian movement alongside the DMK and AIADMK. It is welcome that a new Dravidian force has emerged instead of a religiously-driven political force,”

Durai Vaiko told reporters in Pudukkottai. Referring to actor-politician Vijay’s meeting with MDMK founder Vaiko, he said it was a courtesy visit and clarified that the MDMK continues to remain part of the DMK-led alliance. “As far as the MDMK is concerned, we are still in the DMK alliance. Vijay met Vaiko only as a mark of respect,” he said.

On law and order issues, he said no government could completely eliminate crimes. “Many people ask why murders and robberies have not been fully controlled. No government anywhere can prevent them 100%. However, the government must take effective preventive and follow-up action,” he said.