Water release from four Kanniyakumari dams today, ryots seek uninterrupted flow

KANNIYAKUMARI: With the water set to be released from major dams in Kanniyakumari from June 1, farmers have urged authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply to tail-end areas and through all irrigation channels to support the upcoming Kannipoo (first season) paddy cultivation.
According to a Water Resources Department (WRD) order, 850 cusecs of water will be released from the Pechiparai, Perunchani, Chittar-I, and Chittar-II dams from June 1 until February 28 next year for Kodayar and Pattanamkal irrigation systems, based on storage levels and agricultural requirements.
Agriculture department officials said it would take a few days for the released water to reach all command areas. The district has set a target to cultivate Kannipoo paddy on 5,620 hectares this season.
Kodayar Irrigation System Project Committee Chairman A Wins Anto urged the authorities to ensure that water reaches all irrigation channels, including Thovalai, Ananthanar, Nanjilnadu Puthanar, P P, Thiruvithancode-Eraniel, and Thirparappu-Aruvikarai channels, benefiting paddy and other crop cultivation across the district. He also stressed the need to complete desilting and annual maintenance works before water enters the channels.
Chenbagaramanputhur Farmers Association president N Rakkisamuthu said farmers in the area, which has around 700 acres of paddy fields, began seasonal preparations in mid-May. With dry sowing and nursery activities already completed in most fields, farmers are expecting irrigation water through the Thovalai channel at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Ananthanar Channel (Phase-I) Water Users Association president P Chenbagasekarapillai recalled that breaches in the Ananthanar and Thovalai channels in previous years had delayed cultivation. He urged WRD officials to strengthen channels and tanks to prevent similar incidents this season.
As of May 31, water storage levels in the district’s dams stood at 24.97 feet in Pechiparai (capacity 48 ft), 33.9 feet in Perunchani (77 ft), 6.69 feet in Chittar-I (18 ft), 6.79 feet in Chittar-II (18 ft), 16 feet in Poigai (42.65 ft), and 18.04 feet in Mambalathuraiyaru (54.12 ft).