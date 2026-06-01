Water release from four Kanniyakumari dams today, ryots seek uninterrupted flow

KANNIYAKUMARI: With the water set to be released from major dams in Kanniyakumari from June 1, farmers have urged authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply to tail-end areas and through all irrigation channels to support the upcoming Kannipoo (first season) paddy cultivation.

According to a Water Resources Department (WRD) order, 850 cusecs of water will be released from the Pechiparai, Perunchani, Chittar-I, and Chittar-II dams from June 1 until February 28 next year for Kodayar and Pattanamkal irrigation systems, based on storage levels and agricultural requirements.

Agriculture department officials said it would take a few days for the released water to reach all command areas. The district has set a target to cultivate Kannipoo paddy on 5,620 hectares this season.

Kodayar Irrigation System Project Committee Chairman A Wins Anto urged the authorities to ensure that water reaches all irrigation channels, including Thovalai, Ananthanar, Nanjilnadu Puthanar, P P, Thiruvithancode-Eraniel, and Thirparappu-Aruvikarai channels, benefiting paddy and other crop cultivation across the district. He also stressed the need to complete desilting and annual maintenance works before water enters the channels.