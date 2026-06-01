We’re getting a grip on departments and will take time to release white paper: Law Minister

MADURAI: The state will require more time to release the promised white paper on Tamil Nadu’s financial condition, said Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday.
Responding to queries from mediapersons in Madurai, Nirmal Kumar said each minister is undertaking a detailed review and audit of their respective departments.
He said the exercise involves assessing the financial position, welfare schemes, operational issues, loans, as well as instances of misappropriation, if any. “We are in the process of understanding the current status of each department,” he said.
The minister also stated that several departments had been in a “fragile state” for the past two decades. The transport department was incurring losses, while the Tangedco was in a worse condition with debts of around Rs 2 lakh crore, he said.
Later, the minister launched a pipeline installation project at Venkalamoorthy Nagar, estimated at `4 lakh. Residents of the area had earlier complained about the non-availability of drinking water over the past few months. Officials said the pipeline work had commenced and would be completed shortly.