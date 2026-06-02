Conduct penilectomy or castration on rape-murder convicts: TN govt doctors association

TENKASI: The district unit of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has passed a resolution demanding that the state government enact a law to perform total penilectomy and chemical or surgical castration on convicts who are involved in sexual assault and murder of women and children.

In a communication issued on Sunday, the association’s state secretary (DMS wing) and Superintendent of Government District Headquarters Hospital (GHQH), Tenkasi, R Jesline, said the association had resolved to strongly condemn the sexual assault and murder of children and women.

The district unit further stated that doctors undergo deep mental agony when they perform autopsy on the bodies of sexual assault victims. “A stringent law is needed to totally stop such crimes. Along with the court sentence for the rape-and-murder convicts, a total penilectomy and chemical or surgical castration should be performed,” they demanded.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr A Srinivasan, president, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said, “The resolution passed by the Tenkasi district unit of TNGDA didn’t come to our knowledge. We will discuss with our cabinet it if is officially communicated to us. We cannot comment on the resolution. State-level TNGDA didn’t pass any such resolution.”

Dr G Chandrasekar, state secretary, TNGDA said the state body didn’t approve the decision of the Tenkasi district unit.