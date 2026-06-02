Doctors urge TN govt to move SC to save super-speciality seats

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has urged the state government to explore all legal options, including approaching a larger bench of the Supreme Court, to protect the 50% super-speciality (SS) seats reserved for in-service doctors.

In a representation to Health Minister K G Arunraj and health secretary Darez Ahamed, TNMOA state general secretary Dr M Akilan appealed to the government not to surrender unfilled MD/MCh super-speciality seats to the All India Quota (AIQ).

According to the association, of the 219 seats earmarked for in-service doctors this academic year, only 68 have been filled so far, leaving 151 seats vacant.

The association pointed out that the Supreme Court, in an interim order in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 53 of 2022, had permitted Tamil Nadu to conduct counselling for the 50% in-service quota and hold multiple rounds of counselling to fill the seats.

Doctors admitted under this quota execute bonds committing them to remain in government service until superannuation, thereby strengthening specialist services in government hospitals, it said.

However, after two rounds of counselling failed to fill all the seats, a petition was filed seeking the transfer of the vacant in-service quota seats to the AIQ. The move resulted in the suspension of further counselling, the association alleged.

The TNMOA also expressed hope that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET-SS) qualifying percentile, which has been lowered repeatedly in recent years, even to zero percentile on some occasions, could be reduced again to facilitate filling the remaining seats.