Driver’s transfer & death: TNSTC staff seek action against officers, boycott work

COIMBATORE: Seeking action against officers for allegedly transferring a bus driver with ulterior motives, TNSTC staff at Kotagiri deport in Ooty region boycotted work for over four hours on Monday morning. They alleged that the transfer had caused immense distress to the driver J Kannan, who died on duty on May 30.

Meanwhile, the boycott by TNSTC staff led to the non-operation of 55 buses from Kotagiri depot, causing severe hardship to thousands of passengers who were unable to reach destinations such as Coonoor, Ooty, Gudalur, Mettupalayam and Coimbatore.

According to TNSTC sources, Kannan, regularly operated the daily route from Kotagiri to Mysuru via Coonoor and Ooty. On April 23, Kannan arrived at the Ooty bus stand from Mysuru at 7.10 PM, and the timekeeper asked Kannan to operate a bus from Ooty to Coimbatore to handle the election crowd. He allegedly refused, stating that he could not do so because he was too tired.