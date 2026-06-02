Four die as car-lorry collide at Jambunathapuram in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Four people were killed after a car collided head-on with a lorry at Jambunathapuram near Musiri in Tiruchy district on Tuesday afternoon. Three others were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Murugesan (50) and his son Karthik (28) from Perambalur, his relative S Balasubramanian (31) and his wife Kavitha (25) from Varadakshiyar Street in Srirangam. The injured were identified as Murugesan’s wife Chithra (45), daughter, Narmatha (28), and Balasubramanian’s one-year-old son, Yegan.

According to police sources, on Tuesday afternoon, Murugesan, his family members, and relatives were travelling from Srirangam to a temple in Kodumudi in a car. The car was driven by Balasubramanian.

As the car neared an oil mill at Jambunathapuram on the Thuraiyur-Perambalur Road, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, and the car collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Balasubramanian and Karthik died on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries. On receiving information, the Jambunathapuram police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured people, and admitted them to the Musiri Government Hospital for treatment.

Later, Murugesan and Kavitha were shifted to the Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for further treatment. However, both died despite treatment.

The police have registered a case and were investigating with the lorry driver L Gnanasuriya (28) of Thiruvannamalai district.